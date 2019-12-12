Dr. Michelle Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Chambers, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Forefront Dermatology - Columbus1830 Bethel Rd Ste C, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 754-8781Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have been a patient of Dr. Chamber ten or more years. Always a wonderful experience. She and all the staff are extremely friendly, helpful and plesant
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
