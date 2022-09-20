See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (108)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Catenacci works at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    30 Tower Ct Ste F, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 118, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818
  3. 3
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    4920 N Central Ave Ste 2C, Chicago, IL 60630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery

Treatment frequency



In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Catenacci is a wonderful doctor that I highly recommend. She is very patient and trustworthy. She was always willing to answer all of my questions. We are forever grateful to her. She worked with us for about a year going at the pace that we felt most comfortable with. Eventually, we chose to do IVF with Dr. Catenacci and we are so thankful that we did because we now have a healthy 4 1/2 year old daughter and a healthy newborn son. I would definitely recommend this doctor.
    M.P. — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689888224
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation -
    Residency
    • METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • MetroHealth Medical Center GURNEE
    Medical Education
    • FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
