Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Catenacci works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago30 Tower Ct Ste F, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-1818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 118, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 662-1818
-
3
Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago4920 N Central Ave Ste 2C, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (847) 662-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Catenacci is a wonderful doctor that I highly recommend. She is very patient and trustworthy. She was always willing to answer all of my questions. We are forever grateful to her. She worked with us for about a year going at the pace that we felt most comfortable with. Eventually, we chose to do IVF with Dr. Catenacci and we are so thankful that we did because we now have a healthy 4 1/2 year old daughter and a healthy newborn son. I would definitely recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation -
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- MetroHealth Medical Center GURNEE
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Catenacci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catenacci.
