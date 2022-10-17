See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Cassara works at SCL Health Medical Group in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Scl Health Medical Group - Wheat Ridge Diabetes & Endocrinology
    3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 180, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 17, 2022
    Been a patient of Dr Cassara for about 10 years. Feel very blessed to have her as my endocrinologist. I have complicated health issues that she has been able to guide me through. I learn more with every visit about my conditions and how best to do my part to get the most out of my healthcare. She is patient and takes time to be sure I understand what is going on. Have always been able to get my questions answered. This doctor gives me great peace of mind.
    K McSheehy — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    21 years of experience
    English
    1518092972
    Education & Certifications

    UNC
    Unc Hospital
    University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassara is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cassara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassara works at SCL Health Medical Group in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Cassara's profile.

    Dr. Cassara has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassara on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

