Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Cassara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scl Health Medical Group - Wheat Ridge Diabetes & Endocrinology3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 180, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 403-7933
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassara?
Been a patient of Dr Cassara for about 10 years. Feel very blessed to have her as my endocrinologist. I have complicated health issues that she has been able to guide me through. I learn more with every visit about my conditions and how best to do my part to get the most out of my healthcare. She is patient and takes time to be sure I understand what is going on. Have always been able to get my questions answered. This doctor gives me great peace of mind.
About Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1518092972
Education & Certifications
- UNC
- Unc Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassara works at
Dr. Cassara has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.