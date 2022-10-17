Overview

Dr. Michelle Cassara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Cassara works at SCL Health Medical Group in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.