Dr. Michelle Calhoun, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Calhoun, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Calhoun works at Platinum Care Physicians PC in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Platinum Care Physicians PC
    27207 Lahser Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 967-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    How was your appointment with Dr. Calhoun?

    Aug 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Calhoun for many years and the reason being for she is very professional, her bedside manner is truly wonderful. I love her for she allows you to tell her without interruption to talk about your concerns regarding your health. She will always follow up or have her office staff do so. I hope she never retires for I know that I wouldn't find another Doctor like her.
    DAWN BROOKS — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Calhoun, DO
    About Dr. Michelle Calhoun, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972678548
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun works at Platinum Care Physicians PC in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Calhoun's profile.

    Dr. Calhoun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

