Dr. Michelle Caban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Caban, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Caban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 639-0633
-
2
Obgyn Associates PA3270 State Route 27 Ste 1100, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (848) 257-0097
-
3
Women's Care3322 US Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 476-5816
-
4
RWJ OB GYN Associates3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (888) 673-8579
-
5
RWJ OB GYN Associates50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 639-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caban?
Dr. Caban was awesome! Took the time to explain everything to me, and was very helpful and sympathetic about my struggles with endometriosis and conceiving. I would recommend her to anyone, in fact a few of my friends have switched to her from other doctors and love her!
About Dr. Michelle Caban, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184956286
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caban using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caban works at
Dr. Caban speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.