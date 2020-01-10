Overview

Dr. Michelle Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Caban works at Certified Dermatology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ, Branchburg, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

