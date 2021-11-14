Dr. Michelle Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Butler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Glaucoma Associates Of Texas10740 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-0000
- 2 6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 612-9522
- 3 715 E Taylor St Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (214) 360-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler is wonderful. She is kind and caring and brilliant. I am so thrilled that she is my doctor.
About Dr. Michelle Butler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
