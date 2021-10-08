Dr. Michelle Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bush, MD
Dr. Michelle Bush, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwood, MA. They completed their residency with New England Medical Center Hospital
Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-5858
- Norwood Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Dr. Michelle Bush is lovely! She is very knowledgeable, skillful, and caring! I also appreciate the respect and kindness shown by the entire staff, especially Kimberly! My appointment was an excellent experience!
About Dr. Michelle Bush, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Dermatology
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.