Dr. Michelle Bruner, DO

Dermatology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Bruner, DO is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Bruner works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview
    9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Rash
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Rash

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Jun 10, 2022
Dr. Bruner was very nice. Addressed my concerns promptly with great care.
Maritza — Jun 10, 2022
About Dr. Michelle Bruner, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1184814188
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Bruner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bruner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bruner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bruner has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

