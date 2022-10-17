Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brochner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD
Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Michelle Brochner, MD4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-1300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Dr. Brochner is skilled and focused and superbly personable. Her medical knowledge is extensive as she has demostarated by her inclusive view of my health condidtions beyond optical needs. She is attentive, not rushed during exams, has great staff, gave an outstanding referral for complex cataract surgery, and it is readily appearent that she cares deeply for her patients. She treated and saved my elderly mother's vision. My wife had an off hours eye injury and Dr. Brochner was available, helpful, and gave treatement to my wife's injury. She has been our family optical MD for years and we are so very fortunate to be her patients as the care that we receive is top drawer. You won't be disapointed and cannot go wrong with Dr. Brochner.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
