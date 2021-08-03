Dr. Michelle Bricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bricker, MD
Dr. Michelle Bricker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
Juanita Pollard Edwards MD & Associates PA21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 525, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 517-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Bricker’s for many years. She has continually provided excellent compassionate care throughout the years. Her staff has also been with her for many years and they have always been professional and kind to me.
About Dr. Michelle Bricker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639108624
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Bricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bricker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bricker has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bricker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bricker.
