Dr. Michelle Bricker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Bricker works at Cypress Interventional Pain Consultants in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.