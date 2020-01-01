Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Locations
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
Cole Neuroscience Center1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, seems very expert in movement disorders. I worry about her own health.
About Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023088721
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

