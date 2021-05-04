Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Bowman works at
Locations
-
1
Linden Pointe4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 241-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowman?
Dr Bowman is so knowledgeable! She keeps up to date on latest treatments. She takes her time and listens to me on every visit. I trust her guidance and care so much that although I moved to Columbus, I drive back to Cincinnati to see her for my care. She offers practical solutions as well as innovative ones in the treatment of my MS.
About Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1699094532
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman works at
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.