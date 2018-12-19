Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus.
Dr. Bonness works at
Locations
Bonness Cosmetic Surgery20320 W Greenfield Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 782-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3 procedures done by Dr. Bonness in 2017 and 2018. I have been very pleased with the results as well as the follow up care. If I had questions after the surgery, Dr. Bonness was always available to answer them. Her staff is very professional, efficient and caring. I met with other plastic surgeons before choosing Dr. Bonness and she is by far the best.
About Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720183130
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs
- University Of Illinois
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonness has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.