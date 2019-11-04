Dr. Boisen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD
Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-5411
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-4439
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was very impressed. He listened and answered my questions, and was kind to our little granddaughter and did not mind dealing with her in the room. I have a lot of trust in him!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Boisen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boisen has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boisen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boisen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.