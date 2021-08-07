Overview

Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Bholat works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

