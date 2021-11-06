Dr. Michelle Bhaskar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bhaskar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michelle Bhaskar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Bhaskar works at
Locations
-
1
10th Street312 N 10th St Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63101 Directions (314) 597-9074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhaskar?
Love this place
About Dr. Michelle Bhaskar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750798294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaskar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhaskar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhaskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaskar works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.