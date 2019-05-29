See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Michelle Beutz, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Beutz, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Beutz works at National Jewish Health South Denver in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Jewish Health South Denver
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2019
    Dr. Beutz, is one of the most caring & qualified Doctors I have had the pleasure of knowing..
    Larry L Pranger in Westminster , CO — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Michelle Beutz, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275509689
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Beutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beutz works at National Jewish Health South Denver in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Beutz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

