Dr. Michelle Barr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barr works at Atrius Health in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.