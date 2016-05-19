Dr. Michelle Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Barr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Barr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and extremely pleasant and personable. Spends quality time with patients and explains things well too!
About Dr. Michelle Barr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1720142714
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.