Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Barhaghi works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.