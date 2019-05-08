Overview

Dr. Michelle Baer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baer works at Obstetric and Gynocologic Specialists of Northwestern Sc in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.