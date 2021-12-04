Overview

Dr. Michelle Auerbach, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY.



Dr. Auerbach works at Associates For Womens Medicine in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.