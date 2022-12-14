See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jackson, MI
Dr. Michelle Aubin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Aubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. 

Dr. Aubin works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Henry Ford Allegiance Health
    1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 841-1431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Very good
    Anonymous — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Aubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1073773156
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Aubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aubin works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Aubin’s profile.

    Dr. Aubin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

