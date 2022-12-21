Dr. Michelle Ashworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Ashworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ashworth, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-8724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ashworth is amazing, she always takes the time to listen and discuss the options. I never feel rushed. She has a great outlook on life and a great attitude.
About Dr. Michelle Ashworth, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashworth has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashworth speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.