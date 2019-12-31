Dr. Michelle Andreoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Andreoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Andreoli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Andreoli works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle Andreoli is very professional, thorough and thoughtful. She takes time to answer any questions you have. My husband had an appointment for the morning to check his eyes from a car accident and I had one for the afternoon. My husband told her we'd set her again later. She said let's fit you in so you don't have to come back, which I really appreciated! That was so nice.
About Dr. Michelle Andreoli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437350212
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Andreoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Andreoli works at
Dr. Andreoli has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.