Overview

Dr. Michelle Aliotta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Aliotta works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.