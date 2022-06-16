Dr. Algarin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Algarin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Algarin, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Algarin works at
Locations
Laguna Woods Dermatology23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 520, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment on time and quick. Mohs surgery. Explained things well.
About Dr. Michelle Algarin, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609872126
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Algarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Algarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Algarin has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Algarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Algarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Algarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Algarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Algarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.