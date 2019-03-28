Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Aboud works at
Locations
Norton Surgical Specialists - Dupont Rd3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 2E, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 473-8065
- 2 710 Breckenridge Ln Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 473-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aboud?
I have been a patient of Dr. Aboud for at least 18 years. What I find about Dr. Aboud to be so unique is that she takes the time to listen to what I have to say without jumping to conclusions as to what is going on with my health. If she feels like that my condition is beyond her expertise, she will refer me to another physician who specializes in that field. Her demeanor is always pleasant, and never condescending! Many thanks and kudos to Dr. Michelle Aboud!
About Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891709515
Education & Certifications
- University Cinn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboud accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.