Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Aboud works at Norton Surgical Specialists - Dupont Rd in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.