Dr. Micheline Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micheline Chu, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
RMA New Jersey - Englewood25 Rockwood Pl Ste 320, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7773Monday6:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:00am - 4:30pmThursday6:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:00am - 4:30pm
RMA New Jersey - West Orange475 Prospect Ave # 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2229Monday6:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:00am - 4:30pmThursday6:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very welcoming, friendly. I could ask her any questions I had. This is my third time using her and I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Micheline Chu, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
