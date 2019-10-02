Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from New York University School Of Medicine, New York, Ny and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
Dr. Liebman works at
Locations
-
1
Charach Cancer Treatment Center1 Williams Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-5045
-
2
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3307Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebman?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Liebman yesterday. When she left the room my wife and I said almost simultaneously "I really like her". She had actually prepared for our meeting beforehand, asked questions and not only took the time to listen to the answers, actually took written notes. She then took the time to answer my questions, tell me what she thought was going on, and explained a course of action. She did all this without being preoccupied by other matters. Refreshing.
About Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1700063310
Education & Certifications
- (Hematology / Oncology) Stony Brook University Medical Center, Stony Brook, Ny
- (Internal Medicine) Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, Ny
- New York University School Of Medicine, New York, Ny
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.