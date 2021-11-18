Dr. Micheleanne Celigoj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celigoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micheleanne Celigoj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Baker, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Baptist Health Care1200 HENLEY LN, Baker, FL 32531 Directions (850) 430-7000
- Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
she was the best doctor I've had and just found her after she moved fixing to see if I can get Her back
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215132246
- Summa Hlth Syst
- Banner Good Samritan Med Ctr
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Cardiology
Dr. Celigoj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celigoj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celigoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celigoj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celigoj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Celigoj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celigoj.
