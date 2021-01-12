See All Plastic Surgeons in Shelbyville, IN
Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (70)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelbyville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zormeier works at Zomeier Cosmetic Surgery Longevity Center in Shelbyville, IN with other offices in Healdsburg, CA and Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Shelby Medical Center
    302 Duran Dr, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 414-3000
  2
    Zomeier Cosmetic Surgery Longevity Center
    431 East St Ste B, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 414-3000
  3
    Zomeier Cosmetic Surgery Longevity Center
    14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 103, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 414-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Andropause
Atypical Mole
Acne
Andropause
Atypical Mole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Andropause Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 70 ratings
Patient Ratings (70)
5 Star
(54)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
About Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710019609
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zormeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zormeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zormeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

70 patients have reviewed Dr. Zormeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zormeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zormeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zormeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.