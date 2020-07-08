Dr. Michele Woodley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Woodley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Woodley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Infertility & Gynecologic Medicine Inc3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 359C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodley and her staff are some of the most caring an compassionate individuals I have ever had caring for me. The staff was prompt with scheduling my procedure and providing me with options for a follow up visit as well as direction for treatment. I simply can not say enough about my experience with everyone!! Amazing!!
About Dr. Michele Woodley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063404598
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodley has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodley.
