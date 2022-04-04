See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cypress, TX
Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Wiggins works at Cypress Interventional Pain Consultants in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Juanita Pollard Edwards MD & Associates PA
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 525, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 912-3500
  2. 2
    Cy-fair Surgery Center
    11250 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wiggins?

Apr 04, 2022
I've been seeing Dr. Wigging since March of 2021. Dr. Wiggins is a sweet people's person with an awesome bedside manner. She is prompt at returning your calls and shows empathy and concern with my sciatic pain. I highly recommend Dr. Michele Wiggins to anyone suffering with pain.
C. Porter — Apr 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wiggins to family and friends

Dr. Wiggins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wiggins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD.

About Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932109519
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.