Overview

Dr. Michele Ware, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Ware works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.