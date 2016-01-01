See All Pediatricians in Centennial, CO
Dr. Michele Wallendal, MD

Pediatrics
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michele Wallendal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. 

Dr. Wallendal works at Pediatrics 5280 in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics 5280
    Pediatrics 5280
9094 E Mineral Cir Ste 120, Centennial, CO 80112
(303) 963-0916
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1356303309
    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr|University Colo Health Science Center
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Michele Wallendal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallendal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallendal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallendal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallendal works at Pediatrics 5280 in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Wallendal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallendal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallendal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallendal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallendal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

