Dr. Michele Trippel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Trippel works at MICHELE TRIPPEL, MD in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.