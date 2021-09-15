Overview

Dr. Michele Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.