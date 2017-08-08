Overview

Dr. Michele Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Thomas works at Southfield Obsterical and Gynecologic Institute P.c. in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.