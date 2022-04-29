See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hospital

Dr. Tagliati works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Cedars Sinai Medical Center
127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 423-6472

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 29, 2022
    Excellent experience! The Doctor spent time explaining everything that was asked. Very kind and patient! The staff were all very friendly and helpful.
    Neurology
    English, Italian
    1134190457
    Beth Israel Hospital
    Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tagliati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tagliati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tagliati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tagliati works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tagliati’s profile.

    Dr. Tagliati has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tagliati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tagliati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tagliati.

    Primary Care
