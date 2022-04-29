Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tagliati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hospital
Dr. Tagliati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars Sinai Medical Center127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tagliati?
Excellent experience! The Doctor spent time explaining everything that was asked. Very kind and patient! The staff were all very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Michele Tagliati, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
- 1134190457
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tagliati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tagliati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tagliati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tagliati works at
Dr. Tagliati has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tagliati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tagliati speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tagliati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tagliati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tagliati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tagliati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.