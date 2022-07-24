Dr. Michele Straka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Straka, DO
Dr. Michele Straka, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Jefferson Women's Health575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 300, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6600
Jefferson Women's Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 425, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 283-1133
West Penn Obgyn118 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 267-6600
Allegheny Perinatal Associates122 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 283-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Answers all questions staff is knowledgeable and helpful
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
