Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Slogoff works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery Group SC1665 South St, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 208-7874Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Surgery Group, SC87 N Airlite St Ste 150, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 208-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to Dr Slogoff for two conditions. Both times I got great treatment. She and her staff are very friendly. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659440097
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX Med Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
