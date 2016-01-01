Dr. Michele Shober, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Shober, DO
Overview
Dr. Michele Shober, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Locations
Lawrence County Eye Associates PC708 N Jefferson St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 658-5597
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michele Shober, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shober has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shober, there are benefits to both methods.