Dr. Michele Shermak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (65)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Shermak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Shermak works at Plastic Surgery Center Of MD PA in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland
    1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-3000

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Particularly in my face, I could see signs of aging. Dr. Shermak recommended different injections for different parts of my face. Many people asked if I lost weight. It gives me great comfort relying on Dr.Shermak to help keeping me looking younger. No downtime at work from the treatment.
    Howard — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michele Shermak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790716603
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bapt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Shermak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shermak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shermak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shermak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shermak works at Plastic Surgery Center Of MD PA in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Shermak’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shermak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shermak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shermak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

