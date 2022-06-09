Dr. Michele Shermak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shermak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Shermak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Shermak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Particularly in my face, I could see signs of aging. Dr. Shermak recommended different injections for different parts of my face. Many people asked if I lost weight. It gives me great comfort relying on Dr.Shermak to help keeping me looking younger. No downtime at work from the treatment.
About Dr. Michele Shermak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790716603
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shermak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shermak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shermak.
