Overview

Dr. Michele Shermak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Shermak works at Plastic Surgery Center Of MD PA in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.