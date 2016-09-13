Dr. Michele Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Scott, DO
Overview
Dr. Michele Scott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Radiologists9225 N 3rd St Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 667-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott provided a hospital consultation at Honor Health for my husband after he'd had a stroke. She was direct, detailed and responsive to our questions - and came back to talk with us when we had more questions. She put things in perspective and took the time to make sure we understood.
About Dr. Michele Scott, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
