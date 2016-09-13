See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michele Scott, DO

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michele Scott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Sun Valley Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Valley Radiologists
    9225 N 3rd St Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 667-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evoked Potential Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evoked Potential Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 13, 2016
    Dr. Scott provided a hospital consultation at Honor Health for my husband after he'd had a stroke. She was direct, detailed and responsive to our questions - and came back to talk with us when we had more questions. She put things in perspective and took the time to make sure we understood.
    CW in Phoenix, AZ — Sep 13, 2016
    About Dr. Michele Scott, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386618445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
