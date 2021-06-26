Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scantlebury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Scantlebury Pediatrics, P.C.350 Central Park W Apt 1C, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 749-6010
Manhattan Physicians Group215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Scsntlebury professionalism and the love she shows to the children.
About Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114018140
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
