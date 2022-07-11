Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Sasmor works at
Locations
Riversong Plastic Surgery PC21 Highland Ave Ste 3-4A, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-8300
Ann Jacques Hsp Wnd Hlng/Hyprbr25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sasmor?
Dr. Sasmor worked tirelessly with me to achieve the best result possible. She is an amazingly talented and caring surgeon and physician.
About Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasmor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasmor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasmor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasmor has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasmor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasmor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasmor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasmor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasmor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.