Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Sasmor works at RIVERSONG PLASTIC SURGERY, PC in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.