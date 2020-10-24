See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michele Sartori, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michele Sartori, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michele Sartori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor CM|Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Sartori works at Michele P. Sartori, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Michele P. Sartori, MD
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2250, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sartori?

    Oct 24, 2020
    I have been in the care of Dr. Sartori for over 15 years. Previously he was my Mother's Cardiologist. She was a strong willed woman with whom Dr. Sartori managed to communicate effectively. In the many years that I have been in his care and following his counsel, my heart congestion has been significantly reduced. Although I know he has numerous patients, he always makes me feel like his treasured friend. He most surely is mine.
    Don Tullier — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Sartori, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Sartori, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sartori to family and friends

    Dr. Sartori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sartori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Sartori, MD.

    About Dr. Michele Sartori, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720078181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor CM|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor CM
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Sartori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sartori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sartori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sartori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sartori works at Michele P. Sartori, MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sartori’s profile.

    Dr. Sartori has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sartori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sartori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sartori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sartori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sartori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michele Sartori, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.