Dr. Michele Rushton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Rushton works at Sky Lakes Adult Medicine Clinic in Klamath Falls, OR with other offices in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.