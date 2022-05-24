Dr. Michele Rooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Rooney, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Rooney, MD is an Occupational & Physical Therapist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Occupational & Physical Therapy, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rooney works at
Locations
OB/GYN Ramsey470 N Franklin Tpke Ste 202, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 236-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rooney for over 4 years. She is really knowledgeable and thorough. She really put my mind at ease while I'm going thru perimenopause.
About Dr. Michele Rooney, MD
- Occupational & Physical Therapy
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rooney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rooney speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.