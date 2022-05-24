See All Rehabilitation, Occupational & Physical Therapists in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Michele Rooney, MD

Occupational & Physical Therapy
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michele Rooney, MD is an Occupational & Physical Therapist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Occupational & Physical Therapy, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rooney works at Valley Medical Group in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN Ramsey
    470 N Franklin Tpke Ste 202, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 236-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 24, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Rooney for over 4 years. She is really knowledgeable and thorough. She really put my mind at ease while I'm going thru perimenopause.
    JS — May 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michele Rooney, MD
    About Dr. Michele Rooney, MD

    • Occupational & Physical Therapy
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1588668115
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Rooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rooney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rooney works at Valley Medical Group in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rooney’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

