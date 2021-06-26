Dr. Michele Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Richards, MD
Dr. Michele Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Associated Coastal ENT4632 S 25TH ST, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Directions (772) 464-9595Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Associated Coastal ENT1731 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 335-1351Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
I've been experiencing what seems like a partially blocked left ear. I went to see Dr. Richards today (06/25/21). I received a very extensive screening with an Audiologist and learned what I thought the problem was, is not the case. I then saw Dr. Richards and she spent a lot of time with me and explained my situation. I was very impressed with the treatment and time spent.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida at Shands
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
