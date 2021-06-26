See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Michele Richards, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michele Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Richards works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Coastal ENT
    4632 S 25TH ST, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 464-9595
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Associated Coastal ENT
    1731 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1351
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip

Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
Cough
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Headache
Outer Ear Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Perforated Eardrum
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
Abscess
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Positional Vertigo
Cleft Lip and Palate
Dry Mouth
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Endocrine Disorders
Epiglottitis
Hearing Loss
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Mastoiditis
Mononucleosis
Nerve Diseases
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parotitis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Duct Stones
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Sleep Disorders
Strep Throat
Throat Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrush
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I've been experiencing what seems like a partially blocked left ear. I went to see Dr. Richards today (06/25/21). I received a very extensive screening with an Audiologist and learned what I thought the problem was, is not the case. I then saw Dr. Richards and she spent a lot of time with me and explained my situation. I was very impressed with the treatment and time spent.
    Louis C — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Michele Richards, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326156217
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida at Shands
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

